Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend by 38.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.