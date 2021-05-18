Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%.

NASDAQ JAGX remained flat at $$1.23 during trading on Tuesday. 22,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,130,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

