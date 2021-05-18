James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JHX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.24.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

