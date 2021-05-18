Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 14,224 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Whole Earth Brands worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

