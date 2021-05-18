Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBTX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.