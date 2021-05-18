Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $711,000 Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.