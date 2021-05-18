Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,333 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,737 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.9% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $124.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.57.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

