Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.10% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLQE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLQE opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

