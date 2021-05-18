Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 52,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 763,379 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 215,614 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 201,041 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:DBD opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

