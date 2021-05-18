Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.35.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $336.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.71 and its 200 day moving average is $269.21. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $336.68.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

