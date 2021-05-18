Jefferies Financial Group Comments on RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

RADA stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $570.77 million, a PE ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

