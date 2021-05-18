Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$300.00” Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $300.00 target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.50% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

CRM opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

