Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Gladstone Investment Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $454.91 million, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

