JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $28.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.56. 1,824,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,823. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

