John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives $140.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.68. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,392. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 606.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 119,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

