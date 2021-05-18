John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,848 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 140.99% of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF worth $23,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMU opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $33.81.

