Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post $6.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.32 billion and the lowest is $6.09 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $23.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.35 billion to $23.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $25.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

JCI opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,274,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 179,094 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 445,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after purchasing an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $3,115,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

