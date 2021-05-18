JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $62.27 on Monday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

