JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
DPSGY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $62.27 on Monday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
