JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 6,800” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised ASOS to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,873 ($63.67) on Friday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,551 ($33.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,303.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,039.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

