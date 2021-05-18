Juggernaut (JGN) Price Hits $3.18 on Top Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $125.81 million and $10.63 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00007011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.27 or 0.01449179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00063853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00118056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.74 or 0.10997229 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.