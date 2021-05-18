K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$46.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KBL. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.13.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$44.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$472.56 million and a PE ratio of 123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$24.00 and a 52-week high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

