KeyCorp Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $87.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

Shares of EOG opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.65 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

