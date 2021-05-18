KeyCorp Weighs in on American Assets Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Assets Trust in a report issued on Sunday, May 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

AAT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 213,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,520. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,362,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 567,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

