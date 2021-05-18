KeyCorp Weighs in on ICON Public Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.

ICLR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $225.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $155.28 and a 12-month high of $230.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

