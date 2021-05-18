Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Monday, April 26th.

KEYS stock remained flat at $GBX 650 ($8.49) during mid-day trading on Monday. 9,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,857. The firm has a market cap of £203.28 million and a P/E ratio of 47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Keystone Law Group has a 52 week low of GBX 423.36 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 644.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 563.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

In other Keystone Law Group news, insider James David Knight sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £9,450,000 ($12,346,485.50).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

