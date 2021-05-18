KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 84 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 179,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 40,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $492.04. The stock had a trading volume of 42,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,748. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

