KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 61,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.