KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.95.

NYSE KKR opened at $55.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 over the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $201,787,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $81,836,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

