Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

ETR:KBX opened at €103.30 ($121.53) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €83.36 ($98.07) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

