Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBX. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

Shares of KBX opened at €103.30 ($121.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.89. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €83.36 ($98.07) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.78.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

