Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.