KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $19.10 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.