KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.