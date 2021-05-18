KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $19.10 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

