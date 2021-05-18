Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

BK opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

