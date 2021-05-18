Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,101 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 145.83%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 922,966 shares in the company, valued at $72,129,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 229,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,870,311 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

