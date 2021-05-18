Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,368 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 91,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

