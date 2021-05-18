Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 104,655 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Quantum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quantum by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quantum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QMCO stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $489.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.55.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QMCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

