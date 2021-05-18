Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 73,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

NYSE FFC opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.