Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

