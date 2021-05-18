Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $373,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $871,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 351.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 524.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 118,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $30.04.

