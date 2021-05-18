Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $439.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,861. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

