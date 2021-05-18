Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $56.76 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $56,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $12.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,235.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,634. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,384.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,194.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,430.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

