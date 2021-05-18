Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.16% of ManpowerGroup worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

