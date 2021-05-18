Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.66. 1,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,738. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.66. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

