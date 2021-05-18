Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 34,882 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,882 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Northern Trust worth $74,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Northern Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,694 shares of company stock worth $14,583,050. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.31. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

