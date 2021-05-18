Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

