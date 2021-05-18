KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $659.27 or 0.01510089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00118803 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

