Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

KURA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,229,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 621,806 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KURA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. 17,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,884. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

