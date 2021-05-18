Kuverit Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $773,580.28 and approximately $36.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00094448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01492183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00119301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Kuverit is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,403,541,461 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

